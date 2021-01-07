"A video of elk was taken by my daughter-in-law, Megan Abben, around noon on Sunday, Jan. 3," Astorian Stewart Bell wrote. A screen shot is shown; the video is here: bit.ly/SSElk
"For a while, one can hear and briefly see my grandson, Maxwell Bell, age almost 4, watching from a safe perch," he explained. "Otherwise, it's all elk, perhaps 50 of them, ambling south on Franklin Street in Seaside at about 14th Avenue.
"I wondered how they got there, because that neighborhood is a cul-de-sac between the ocean and the Nehalem River, just south of the river's mouth. Answer: They must have swum across the river, because later my family saw them swim back!"
Megan shot another video at around 4 p.m., taken from the east shore of the Nehalem River, near the old high school, looking west and north. "It's really lovely to watch," Stewart noted. This video is also at the link above.
"The elk decided to return," he added, "presumably the way they had come — swimming across the Nehalem, just before it turns west and empties into the ocean. Perhaps they found the 12th Avenue bridge too narrow."
