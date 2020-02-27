On Aug. 2, 1911, the schooner Americana was bound from Astoria to Australia, carrying a crew of 18 and 1 million board feet of lumber.
If not for the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse observer — who sent out an urgent call for rescue tugs when he saw the Americana was becalmed and about to run aground — she would likely been destroyed that day. But it wasn't until two years later that the Americana's luck ran out.
On Feb. 28, 1913, she cleared the Columbia River Bar, once again with a load of lumber for Australia, this time with a crew of 11 under Capt. Johnson.
According to "Forty Years Master: A Life in Sail and Steam" by Daniel O. Killman, a biography of Capt. Daniel Killman (born 1860, retired 1929), during that journey, Capt. Killman was "in company with the schooner Americana, which has never arrived at her destination in Australia and which, I am certain, was lost in the storm which wrecked us." A James E. Buttersworth (1817-1894) painting is shown.
The storm Killman is referring to was a violent hurricane that whipped up around April 15, 1913, about 35 miles off Vanuavatu in the Fiji Islands. It "was the worst I have ever seen in all my experience at sea," the old salt declared. Killman was, in all likelihood, the last person to spot the Americana. The schooner, and her crew, were never seen again.
To make matters worse, there was a mixup. The Amaranth was wrecked around the same time, and her crew was saved and taken to Samoa. When a cable of the news was sent from Samoa, it mistakenly said the crew of the Americana was saved, instead, giving the families of that schooner's crew false hope.
Sadly, several months later, the Oct. 10, 1913, edition of the San Francisco Call removed all hope for the families of those on the Americana by correcting the error. "The news came as a shock to Mrs. Johnson, wife of the captain of the Americana, who lives here." An understatement, if ever there was one. (bit.ly/amer01, bit.ly/amer02, bit.ly/amerkilli)
