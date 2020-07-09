A feel-good tidbit: "Today is Tula and my 53rd anniversary, and some friends gave us a gift card to the Lost Roo in Long Beach, Washington," Tom Graham of Ocean Park, Washington, posted on Facebook July 3.
"Being devious on Wednesday, I went to the flower shop in Seaview, Washington, where the owner let me in the shop to discuss a flower arrangement, and I asked it to be delivered to the restaurant on Friday. The Lost Roo let me make a table reservation, and agreed to receive the flowers.
"When we arrived, the table was ready with the flowers on it. The florist did a great job on the flowers — thank you, and for all the help from the Lost Roo.
"Just as we were finishing, our server came and told us that when we were finished, there would be no bill as another guest had paid for it."
"I don't know who they were," Tom added, "but I would like to thank them for their kindness."
