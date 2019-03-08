‘I’m a former U.S. Marine suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. PTSD, for short,” North Coaster Temon Haynes wrote. “I had been searching high and low for a service dog since 2009. I had all but given up until my friend had said, ‘No, we’re getting you a dog.’”
“We searched, and came up with a few leads, but still a dead end,” Temon explained, “until on Facebook, Jessica Dyer came in like a shining star. She said they would like to donate a dog to me, that they had seen our post, and reached out to me. It just so happens that I went to Warrenton High School with her husband, Stephen — he was a grade above me.”
“When we heard his story we knew right away we had to thank him for his service,” the Dyers, who now live in Burns, wrote on Facebook, “and what better way than to help him on his journey by donating a pup to be trained as his service dog! … These are the moments we cherish the most! Being able to pay it forward!”
Temon picked up the German shepherd puppy, Mera, on Saturday. She will be trained at the Arnicadia Dog Training Center in Seaside.
“These kind individuals, I can’t thank them enough,” Temon added, “(for going) out of their way to do this for me. I am a proud resident of Warrenton and I still, to this day, am blown away by acts like this in our community. To have a service dog has been a blessing for me, and for their act, I can’t begin to repay them and express my gratitude.”
