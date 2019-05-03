‘Braden Saylors (inset) was invited to be the featured artist at The Ocean Lodge, 2864 S Pacific St. in Cannon Beach on Saturday,” his proud mom, Amy Saylors, wrote. The exhibit is from 5 to 8 p.m. One of his photos is shown.
“He just turned 16 years old, and has an amazing eye for photography,” she explained. “He attends Astoria High School, and works evenings at Astoria Fultano’s. He has worked hard and saved up to buy his dream camera, and his dreams are all beginning to become reality.”
She’s not kidding, he does have an amazing eye. You can see that for yourself on his Instagram page, @bradensaylors, where he already has an astounding 3,600-plus followers.
“How I fell in love with photography!” Brandon exclaimed. “I fell in love with the expressive quality of photography.
“It all starts with my parents. I started traveling at birth. I’ve been on well over 200 flights in my life. I realized early on that I wanted to capture the beautiful places I was experiencing.”
“Photography went from a hobby to something more serious about four years ago,” he added. “I want to make a career out of this passion. Ideally, I find myself in a spot where my life revolves around this form of art.”
So if you’re headed to Cannon Beach on Saturday, be sure to stop in and greet the young artist. Then, years from now, when he’s a famous photographer, you can brag, “I met him!”
