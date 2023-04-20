Ear: Declan

"Declan Wallace won the Oregon State 4-H shooting sports competition in the recurve archery discipline!" his father, Dusty Wallace, wrote. "He has been offered the opportunity to compete in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, this summer representing the state of Oregon."

The competition will take place on  June 25 to June 30. Declan is the first recurve archer that the state has ever sent to the nationals.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.