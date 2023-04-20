"Declan Wallace won the Oregon State 4-H shooting sports competition in the recurve archery discipline!" his father, Dusty Wallace, wrote. "He has been offered the opportunity to compete in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, this summer representing the state of Oregon."
The competition will take place on June 25 to June 30. Declan is the first recurve archer that the state has ever sent to the nationals.
In case you're wondering, SportsLingo.com says: "(The recurve) bow features limbs that curve away from the archer at each end when it is unstrung. Compared to bows with straight limbs, recurve bows are able to provide a higher level of energy and speed to an arrow."
"At the nationals there will be over 600 kids competing in nine different disciplines such as archery, shotgun, rifle and pistol," Dusty noted. "This will be an amazing opportunity for Declan to meet new friends, to grow in his abilities and to learn more about the shooting sports."
Dusty will accompany Declan as the Oregon state recurve archery coach. "Together we are working on fundraising to cover the cost of going," Dusty explained. "The state 4-H is very gracious, and is covering the entry fee and has fundraisers going to hopefully cover the cost of team shirts. All other expenses we are personally responsible for, such as equipment, travel, hotel, food, etc." To help with their expenses, a fundraiser is at bit.ly/DeclanDusty
"By donating, you will be helping Declan achieve a goal that he has been working on for years — to make it to the nationals!" Dusty added. "... Any donation is greatly appreciated, as we couldn't do it without your help." (Photo: Dusty Wallace)