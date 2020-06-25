"While in the midst of being quarantined — and bored out of my mind — I had an audacious idea," 13-year-old Ava Chandler wrote. "What if I could ride from one end of Oregon (Astoria), to the other (Brookings), on an electric skateboard, while raising money for families that have been affected by COVID-19?"
Then she got to work. She found some sponsors, and "Ava’s Audacious Oregon Coast Skateboard Ride" was a go. She's already south of Bandon, accompanied by her support team (her parents). You can follow her at instagram.com/coasting4covid
"This is really important to me," she explained, "because when my dad lost his job a few years back, I knew what it was like not knowing if food was going to be on the table …" (You can donate at coastingforcovid.com)
"My goal is to raise $25,000 for the Oregon Food Bank," she added, "in addition to hopefully inspiring other kids to maybe do something crazy to raise awareness, and money, for kids just like us, who are struggling right now."
