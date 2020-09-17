From The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 17, 1885:
• Few can afford the expense of a journey to New York to see the Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, but at Alex Campbell's Gem Saloon can be seen an excellent facsimile of the statue and base, in nickel and bronze, most handsomely gotten up. It is believed to be the only one in the city, was sent from the statue committee in New York and, as a work of art, (is) worth seeing.
Note: Actually, at the time, the real "Liberty Enlightening the World" — designed by sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi as a gift from France to America — was sitting in pieces on Bedloe's Island (now Ellis Island) awaiting the completion of its pedestal to be assembled.
The 350 pieces of the statue crossed the Atlantic in 214 crates, arriving in New York Harbor June 17, 1885. Pictured, the statue's arrival. The pedestal wasn't finished until almost a year later, in April 1886. During the following fall, on Oct. 28, 1886, President Grover Cleveland presided over the Statue of Liberty's dedication before an audience of thousands. (bit.ly/LibStatue)
