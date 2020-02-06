"The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has completed a series of video shorts highlighting the people and places that make our region such an exceptional place to visit — particularly in the fall, winter and spring," Regina Willkie, the chamber's marketing manager, wrote in the chamber's monthly newsletter.
"More than 40 clips of locals and locales were shot, and scenes include clam digging, camping, ship watching, artisans at work in breweries and kitchens, on farms and in shops — touching a wider range of experiences than traditional vacation icons."
In other words, keep your eyes open for familiar faces and places as the one-minute video whizzes by at travelastoria.com. Astoria man-about-town Jeff Daly is pictured in a screenshot.
"The effort was spearheaded through the Lower Columbia Tourism Committee," Regina explained. "The music was written and performed by local musicians, and recorded and mastered at The Rope Room, a new studio in Astoria."
Every time you watch the video, you'll spot something new. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.