An outraged reader (and regular commenter), CLATSOP, penned a letter to The Daily Astorian editor, "An Existing Evil," about liquor sellers' boats plying the river.
"There is a wrong staring us in the face … when the fisherman, after a poor season last year and a winter of hardship and toil … is met at short distances by a floating groggery reaching out its deadly arms for the price of every salmon he entraps.
"If a man comes to land and sells liquor, there is a law to meet it; but they can come right to the fisherman's home … upon the water, and taking advantage of his exposed, tiresome, sleepless mode of life, holding the tempting cup to his lips, thus robbing his family of the necessities of life …
"It would seem that there should be legislation upon this matter … Dated March 11, 1886, Knappa."
