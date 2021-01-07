The catchy headline on Today.com (bit.ly/finnpants), "Embracing päntsdrunk, the Finnish way of drinking alone in your underwear," practically screamed a need for further research.
One of the experts on the topic quoted is Brianna Volk (pictured), who was raised in Astoria, is half Finnish and speaks the language fluently. She now lives in Portland, Maine, and owns the Scandinavian-influenced Portland Hunt + Alpine Club with her husband, Andrew.
"Finns, like most Scandinavian cultures, are very good at being by themselves," Briana explained. "… We generally don't say hello to one another on the street or on the bus and we're used to enduring long, tough winters — sometimes in total darkness. For these reasons, enjoying a drink or two by yourself is a natural thing.
"If you're drinking alone because you're depressed or want to forget, that's not päntsdrunk,” Volk said. "Päntsdrunk is more like having a glass of wine or beer and reading a book (in the near-nude) after you've just had a long week where you kicked ass.
"Now, you want to celebrate with something delicious … I recommend a cocktail that is lower in alcohol, like a spritz or vermouth, so you're not getting drunk, because again, that's not the point."
Perhaps this is why Finland is the No. 1 World's Happiest Countries for 2020, according to Forbes.com. So, get into the spirit of päntsdrunk — get into your skivvies and have a wine spritzer or two. But you'd better turn up the heat, first.
