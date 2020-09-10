Did you know that the Japanese bombed Brookings on Sept. 9, 1942? It was the first time an enemy aircraft bombed the American mainland.
An I-26 submarine, skulking off the Oregon Coast, catapult-launched a single-engine floatplane, piloted by Nobuo Fujita (pictured). Incidentally, he was also on the deck of the I-25 submarine that fired on Fort Stevens earlier that year.
Fujita's plane was carrying 340 pounds of incendiary bombs to drop deep in the forest near Brookings; he was hoping to start an enormous wildfire in revenge for the bombing of Tokyo. He had just enough fuel to get to the target, release the bombs, circle once, then get back to the submarine.
Forestry student Keith V. Johnson, from a forest fire lookout tower, spotted the plane and reported it. Forest service lookout Howard Gardner heard the bomb hit, saw the plane, then saw smoke in the forest.
The weather was damp, so Gardner and his men quickly got the small fire under control. All that remains is a 3-foot crater, accessible via the Mount Emily Bombsite Trail.
Three weeks later, Fujita launched a similar mission, but this one didn't cause much of a fire or fuss, either.
A New York Times story, written at the time of his death in 1997, said Fujita was "deeply ashamed" of his air raid on Oregon.
In 1962, he visited Brookings for the first time, and brought a 400-year-old family samurai sword — which he carried throughout World War II — to present to the town. He was prepared to commit ritual suicide, and disembowel himself, if the people of Brookings were still angry with him.
Fortunately, they weren't. He visited the town several more times, becoming an "honorary citizen." His sword hangs in the Brookings library.
