Thomas Jefferson and John Jacob Astor wrote back and forth to each other about Astor's efforts to settle the far West, beginning with Astoria, to expand his business. Here's a snippet from a letter from Jefferson to Astor dated Nov. 9, 1813:
"… I learn with great pleasure the progress you have made towards an establishment on Columbia River. I view it as the germ of a great, free and independent empire on that side of our continent, and that liberty and self government spreading from that, as well as this side, will ensure their compleat establishment over the whole.
"It must be still more gratifying to yourself to foresee that your name will be handed down with that of Columbus and Raleigh, as the father of the establishment and founder of such an empire."
Note: Well, not exactly, according to OregonEncyclopedia.org. Astor's grand plans for Fort Astoria being the base for a lucrative fur trade with China got derailed by mismanagement, the interruption of the War of 1812 and the threat of British attacks, plus conflicts with Native Americans.
Finally, in the summer of 1813, while Wilson Price Hunt, leader of the land expedition to Astoria, was away, the partners of Astor's Pacific Fur Co. at Fort Astoria decided to abandon the post, and agreed to a buyout by the North West Co. of Montreal. News of these happenings had clearly not made it to the East Coast, and Jefferson, by the time he wrote the letter.