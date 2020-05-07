"Clatsop County Sheriff's Office would like to recognize Luke Verley for the quality masks he made to help first responders like us as part of his Pacifica Project," the sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page, along with the photo shown. "Luke used 3D printers from his dad's company, TimberDrone (timberdrone.com), to build the thermoplastic masks."
Luke's dad is Matt Verley, who is also the chief of the Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District. For those of you with a 3D printer, the TimberDrone Facebook page provides a link to a 3D mask pattern at makethemasks.com/3d-printing
Just so you know, as a prerequisite for graduation, Seaside High School students have to complete a Pacifica Project, using their skills and interests to serve their community — and making masks during a pandemic certainly fits the bill.
"It is innovative students like Luke who help strengthen our community during these difficult times," the sheriff's office post added. "Thank you, Luke!"
