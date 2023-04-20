Ear: Jameson

Mike Davies, president of the Astoria Armory Board, wrote of the “inspiring story” of fundraising efforts by 8-year-old Jameson Parker. “Every year on his birthday he chooses a cause to support and donate to. This year, for his eighth birthday, he selected the Astoria Armory to support.”

Jameson’s March invitation says, “Instead of presents, Jameson has asked that his friends consider a donation to the Astoria Armory 501(c)(3) to help upgrade skates and equipment. A donation box will be available at the entry.”

