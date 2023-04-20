Mike Davies, president of the Astoria Armory Board, wrote of the “inspiring story” of fundraising efforts by 8-year-old Jameson Parker. “Every year on his birthday he chooses a cause to support and donate to. This year, for his eighth birthday, he selected the Astoria Armory to support.”
Jameson’s March invitation says, “Instead of presents, Jameson has asked that his friends consider a donation to the Astoria Armory 501(c)(3) to help upgrade skates and equipment. A donation box will be available at the entry.”
“He has been skating there since he was 4,” his mother, Laura Parker, explained. “He loves to invite other kids to join him and learn to skate. He especially loves doing the ‘limbo’ on skate nights. We love the diversity of kids and families who attend skate night, and have made many new friends from attending skate nights at the Armory.
“The Armory is a great place for kids to be active. I grew up skating there, and now am fortunate to be able to skate there with my son! Jameson loves to skate, and wants every kid to be able to enjoy this activity, as well. We will continue to fundraise in the future to improve skate night at the Armory.”
“His efforts raised over $500, enough to purchase 10 new skate pairs,” Davies added. “A truly inspiring young man.” (Photo: Laura Parker)