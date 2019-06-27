Are you a fan of historic (1974 and older) cars? If so, you’re in for a real treat. The Great Race 2019 is making a pit stop in Astoria, in the parking lot at the Barbey Maritime Center, on Saturday.
The 120 competing automobiles are arriving, starting at 10 a.m., so the drivers can take a break to grab a snack and have a bit of a leg-stretch. Spectators are welcome to come and chat, and have a look at the cars, one of which is pictured, courtesy of greatrace.com
This year’s run is 2,300 miles, from Riverside, California, to Tacoma, Washington. It’s not really a race, though, even according to the event’s website: It “is an antique, vintage, and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways.” As an incentive, the total prize money awarded is $150,000; the grand champion receives $50,000.
The event tests each driver/navigator team’s ability to follow daily “precise course instructions,” plus the car’s ability to withstand such a journey. And, the drivers are instructed to drive at or below the posted speed limit.
Astoria is one of the last stops along the way, as the race ends Sunday in Tacoma. “When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival,” race director Jeff Stumb said. So why not join the fun?
