An Astoria/Iran tidbit from long ago: Longtime Astoria resident Daymon Edwards (pictured), who now lives in Korea, owned the Waldorf/Merwyn Hotel from 1979 to 1980.
"Just after I bought the hotel," he wrote, "the Iranians took the Embassy hostage (on Nov. 4, 1979). I have always had a large collection of flags and a flag pole, so I put out my American flags from the windows and vowed to keep them there until they returned."
The Daily Astorian took notice, and on July 4, 1980, the Waldorf was on the front page. (You can read the story at bit.ly/wixwall.) His photo of the flag-flying hotel is also shown.
"Many people wrote to the editor about the flags facing the wrong way," Daymon noted, "and then about being tattered, missing the whole point." People even criticized him because they thought the flags were being used for "stuffing window cracks."
"(But) I refused to budge," he noted. The flags stayed.
"My experiences when I owned the hotel," he added "… I can tell you, it was truly an interesting time. We had more going on in that hotel than Tales of The City!"
(Many thanks to Jimmy Pearson (Astoria Library), and Liisa Penner (Clatsop County Historical Society) for their help finding Daymon's July 4, 1980 story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.