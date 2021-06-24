After building his mansion on the corner of Eighth Street in Astoria in 1886, the June 24, 1887, edition of The Daily Astorian mentions the southwest corner of Main (Ninth Street) and Chenamus (Marine Drive) streets was to be "graced by a brick building to be erected there by Capt. George Flavel," three stories high, and expected to be "an ornament to the city."
If such a building was erected in 1887, it was more than likely destroyed in the 1922 fire. But in 1924, another brick structure was built by the Flavel family on the same block, facing Commercial Street, the M&N Building.
In 1887, the captain was also busy finishing construction of his enormous wharf at Tansy Point in Warrenton. It was 900 feet long, had a warehouse on it, and it had a T on the end that was 150 feet long by 60 feet wide. It cost $6,000 ($170,000 now) to build. Flavel died in 1893, before the Flavel Hotel was built there.
But that wasn't all. He owned 600 acres in the Warrenton area, initially mostly on tidal land. He and several other men, including D.K. Warren (Warrenton's namesake), by constructing an extensive diking system, expected to reclaim more than 2,000 acres of tidal lands that summer.
When Flavel died, at home in his mansion, he was worth about $2 million ($60 million now). He is buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.