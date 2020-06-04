Just be thankful in this coronavirus era that the post office isn't resorting to late 1800s tactics, and puncturing your mail.
Pictured, courtesy of the National Postal Museum, the dreaded mail paddle, used to poke holes in envelopes prior to decontaminating them with sulfur fumes — all in an effort to ward off yellow fever. The tactic is mentioned in a story in Smithsonian Magazine (bit.ly/stinkelope).
Needless to say, some postal patrons were not overjoyed by the malodorous results: "Your very kind letter — came here — punched as full of holes as your Donax sieve, and smelling of hellfire and brimstone," 10th U.S. Treasurer Gen. Francis Elias Spinner (pictured, inset) wrote to a friend in Vermont in 1887.
"Let a clean letter come from the pure of the Green Mountains and the cursed fools at the fumigating station seize it, punch it so that it is almost illegible, then pump an unbearable stink into it."
Thankfully, the mail paddle has fallen into obscurity.
