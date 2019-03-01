Probably one of the last things you’d expect to turn up 50 feet inland on Marajó Island in Brazil is a 26-foot long dead baby humpback whale. But yet, there it was (bit.ly/brazilwhale).
According to the wildlife nonprofit group Bicho D’água (bit.ly/bichowhale), which found it, no one knows what really happened, but the group thinks the whale got disoriented, then stranded, and was pushed ashore by high tides.
The photo shown is courtesy of Bicho D’água.
A normal high tide is more than 23 feet, and recently there were extra high full moon tides that could easily have pushed the whale that far inland. Fortunately, whale strandings are a rare event on the island.
