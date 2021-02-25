"Other than to go to physical therapy in Astoria twice a week, I've pretty much been housebound for many months," Long Beach Peninsula resident Jan Bono wrote. "Recently, however, I really needed to run a few errands while I was across the river. 'A few' errands quickly turned into almost a dozen.
"I masked up, and got in and out of most stores in under five minutes — one thing here, one thing there. Run in, run out. No time to dilly-dally.
"I was running out of steam when I got to Goodwill, but I quickly found a pair of slacks and a couple of poster frames and hustled through the checkout.
"But when I opened my purse for my wallet — it wasn’t there! I had enough cash in my pocket to pay for my items, got outside, and nearly tore my car apart. Still no wallet.
"My heart started jack-hammering in my chest. My driver's license, credit and debit cards, Medicare cards, AARP and even my Costco card — suddenly gone.
"I went back to the previous store, where I'd bought just one item. 'Did anyone find a wallet in the last hour?' I tentatively asked one of the workers stocking the shelves. 'What does it look like?' he asked. 'You mean someone actually turned in a wallet today?' I replied.
"Long story short — a huge thank you to the person who found my wallet in the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree in Warrenton, and immediately took it inside to turn it in. May the continuous joy of good karma make your blessings too numerous to count for years to come."
"You are one fine, upstanding citizen," Jan added. "Thank you. Thank you. I can't begin to tell you how grateful I am!"