The TV show “Family Feud” auditions were held July 27 and July 28 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Portland. Families had to apply online first, and submit a video; if the show was interested, then you were summoned to attend the audition.
The Campbell family was summoned. Pictured, from left, four siblings, Cheryl (Campbell) Hitchman, Robert Campbell, Jean (Campbell) Sleutel and Linda Campbell, and their cousin, Anna Butler.
Jean, who lives in Warrenton, said there must have been more than 300 families trying out July 28, when the Campbells gave it a go. While waiting in line, she observed that lots of teams were “dressed to the nines” with matching suits, etc. The Campbells simply had matching shirts, but “God knows, we had enough energy,” she said, chuckling. Which is probably why the casting director singled them out for a photo.
The family played two rounds of a mock game while being checked for their ability to answer questions, how the family interacted with each other and the other team, how they behaved in a huddle, and most importantly, their level of enthusiasm.
And the waiting begins. If the Campbells are chosen for the show, they will receive a postcard in three to four weeks inviting them to Los Angeles. Selected or not, Linda proclaimed, “we had fun with it, regardless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.