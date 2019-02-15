In last week’s column there was a photo by Nellie Hux of a pole with 21 tires on it, found on Benson Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington. Her photo is shown. She wondered what it was used for.
“It might have something to do with mine sweepers,” Dave Moore wrote. “If you go out to the Hammond River lookout and look to the left, you will see an exact replica of the picture in the paper. It’s kinda tucked back a little. That area is where they would resupply the mine sweepers.
“Also, when the Russians had factory ships off the coast, the processors would tie up to the freezer ships, they would lower something that looked like this over the side so the two ships would not bang together while transferring their cargo.”
“It looks like some home-made roller gear,” Shawn Nelson wrote. “From a drag net? Commercial trawler?”
“It’s the bumper off a dock; it’s connected to the dock sideways along the dock for when boats pull in,” an unidentified caller said. “I know, because my dad built docks in Alaska for 50 years.”
So there you have it.
