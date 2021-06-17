On June 7, the 36th anniversary of the release of the iconic film "The Goonies," DreadCentral.com interviewed Corey Feldman, who thinks the long-awaited Goonies 2 sequel is essentially dead in the water.
"It's one of those powers-that-be things. Every time I thought, 'OK, it's really gonna happen,' I've been let down and had my heart broken."
He had been especially hopeful about a sequel happening during the pandemic, because of the online Zoom cast reunions generating so much interest.
"And Chris Columbus (who wrote the original movie script) himself even said …, 'Guys, I'm so inspired, I'm actually writing again. Like, I'm gonna do this. We're doing this.' And then, nothing.
"… When I found out my dear friend Richard Donner had signed on to do 'Lethal Weapon 5' as his swan song, well that pretty much sewed up the rumor mill right there." Donner, the director of "The Goonies," is now 91.
"It's done. We can't make (Goonies 2) without (Donner). And (he's) off shooting guns with the Lethal Weapon people.
"And that is the shame of it," he added. "… It doesn't matter how many gray hairs everybody's got on their faces, the love is still there. And the family feeling is still there.
"And, I know that secretly, each of us weeps at night wishing that there was that magical (Goonies 2) script landing on our doorstep the next day. But unfortunately, and sadly, it still has not arrived."