Angel Finley and her husband, Evan, have a toddler, heart patient SveaJade, and a baby, Lemuel James Dean (pictured), and money is tight — especially with a limited income, and a legally blind husband/main provider.
“About four days ago, we bought a $35 canister of formula, only to realize today, when we needed it, that it got left in the cart or something, because it’s gone,” Angel posted on her Facebook page July 13.
“With a hungry baby, I race up to the store and ask if it’s been turned in, not having much hope that it has been.” No, it hadn’t been turned in. Then she went to see the manager, who turned the day around with a nice surprise: She gave Angel the same size canister she had lost.
“Well, I get home, and open it, and look … someone had put 20 bucks there (under the plastic lid)! Things like this just renew my hope that there are good people out there, helping others!”
“God is so good,” Angel added, “always reminding me not to stress, he will always provide.”
