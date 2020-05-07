"Some happy news to report in the midst of a pandemic," Pat Regan of Surf Pines in Warrenton wrote. "My wife, Noreen, and I were celebrating our 33rd wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 3, at the Astoria Golf and Country Club, when Noreen made her first hole-in-one at the 10th hole."
"I took this picture just after it happened," he recalled, "with the ball still sitting in the hole of the cup, which is employing the safe 'social distancing' guidelines."
The couple have been members of Astoria's country club for 30-plus years. "Both of us have now had a hole-in-one at the club," he noted. "I got mine on No. 17 a few years ago."
To give you a little perspective, the PGA quotes the National Hole-in-One Registry as saying the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one, or ace, are 12,000 to 1; only 1% to 2% of golfers score an ace in a year. And, a golfer usually needs to put in an average of 24 years of playing before making a hole-in-one. (bit.ly/reganace)
"Talk about a perfect way to commemorate and celebrate our marriage!" Pat added. "We had two members of the local Coast Guard in our group who also witnessed it, and neither of them had ever seen one before."
