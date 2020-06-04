"Astoria was on KGW last weekend," Jeff Daly wrote. "As the anchor lead-in said, 'We are ready for some good news.'
"I have been friends with (news anchor) Laural Porter and cameraman Kurt Austin for almost 15 years. The stories they did on 'Where's Molly?' (wheresmolly.net) won them three Emmys." ("Where's Molly" is Jeff's documentary film about searching for, and finding, his long-lost sister, Molly.)
"So when I told them I had a good story, they listened. And, they have done another winning story on the Pop Up: Drive-In: Stay Safe event, 'Helmet John — Astoria is Home.'" (You can watch KGW's coverage here: bit.ly/KGWjohn).
"Last night I took my iPad and found John so he could see the story," Jeff recalled. "It was a special moment watching his emotions as we stood at a dumpster box … it's his living room.
"He got teary-eyed as he realized the impact his story has made helping others and raising all of the donations. The movie, on YouTube (bit.ly/HelmetJohn) has had over 4,000 views." Jeff's photo of (Helmet) John Wedell watching is shown.
"Thanks to so many of you," Jeff added, "who came to support, and were able to share this special moment with John."
