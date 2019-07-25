Do you wonder if there’s anyone “out there”? Should we be trying to contact them? The UK Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI) folks — who provided the images shown — want to know your opinion on the subject at fromafar.world/opinion
Meanwhile, they’re busy at work listening to space, trying to get some answers. “Today, the Breakthrough Listen initiative … is conducting the first large, and systematic SETI surveys using telescopes all over the world — USA, Australia, South Africa and the UK,” the website says.
“The Breakthrough Listen surveys will be many orders of magnitude more capable than the early surveys of the 1960s. … In one day, Breakthrough Listen will survey as much parameter space as all previous SETI surveys added together. The prospects of a SETI detection have never been better!”
But is contacting anyone “out there” a moot point? The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC, nuforc.org) reports that there are already 197 sightings for July — only one from Oregon — and there were around 10 from Oregon (out of 444) in June. So far this year, there are 2,371 sighting reports nationwide.
One on June 13 in Scotts Mills, Oregon, was rather intriguing: “I saw a very shiny round aircraft in the sky that wasn’t moving at all. It stayed in the same spot for approximately one minute, then in the blink of an eye it was on the other side of the sky. It stayed in that spot for approximately four seconds, then literally vanished.”
Cue the “Twilight Zone” theme …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.