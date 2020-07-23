"My dad came off of truck driving after 30-plus years," Daniel Baker, pastor of Lighthouse Christian Church in Warrenton (pictured inset), wrote about his father, Jim Baker, who lives in Oklahoma, and has had quite a string of bad luck.
"He finally retired. The day he got home he wasn't feeling well. He found out he had COVID-19. One week later he was rushed to the hospital with double pneumonia. On the way to the hospital, he had a massive heart attack."
Jim was put in an induced coma for a while, but is now alert and eating. He's in quarantine, and has a long way to go before he is strong enough to have the double bypass heart surgery he needs.
It's been frustrating for the family, as they can't visit Jim, and can only speak to him during hospital rounds, when a nurse can hold a phone to his ear. In the meantime, Jim's wife, Connie, also caught the coronavirus, and is in quarantine, too, at home.
Because Jim got sick before he could sign up for his Social Security retirement benefits, income is an issue during these difficult times. So Daniel set up a fundraiser at GoFundMe (bit.ly/JimBaker).
"Anything helps," Daniel explained. "If you cannot give financially that is OK, I understand. If you could at least be in prayer, his health is what we are hopeful for, more than the bills piling up."
