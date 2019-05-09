From May 1, 2015: Enjoy psychological mystery/science fiction and a healthy dose of coastal scenery to go with? Check out the mostly locally filmed short movie, “Arcadia Bay” (bit.ly/2015arcadia) from writer/director Joshua Jacobs (shown, inset).
Pictured, from left: Phillip Abraham, who plays Thomas; Nevan Richard who plays Ian; and Taylor Tunes (aka Taylor Renee Campbell) who plays Naomi.
A quick summary, from the film’s blurb: “A resident of the beautiful coastal town of Arcadia Bay sees haunting visions and sets out to discover what they mean.”
The plot is, well, complicated, and you’ll love the scenery (scene-stealers, really), which includes glimpses of Astoria, the Iredale shipwreck, Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock and killer ocean vistas. You can watch the movie at tinyurl.com/arcadiabay. All in all, it’s a fun ride.
Note: Director Joshua Jacobs is now known professionally as Josh Bailey (bit.ly/JoshJBailey).
