From the Friday, March 15, 1901 edition of The Morning Astorian:
• Sebastian Glaser and Alexander Normand Jr. have filed (gold) mining claims on locations in the Cruiser’s Gulch district.
Note: Cruiser’s Gulch is along the Nehalem River in Clatsop County’s Gold Creek Mining District. Glaser’s claims were about 2 miles from Elsie. There are no records for any other mining claims in that district, and it is unknown if they actually found any gold there. Perhaps not, as coincidentally, Gold Creek is now called George Creek.
The Rock Creek Mining District, located mainly in what is now the Tillamook Forest, had several active claims when some gold was discovered there in the 1880s. Not much, apparently, since the district suddenly “petered out” in 1894. (bit.ly/clatgold)
• The English flag over the office of the British vice-consul was at half mast yesterday out of respect to the late President (Benjamin) Harrison.
Note: Harrison (pictured, inset), the 23rd president (1889-1893), died March 13, 1901. The British vice-counsul was an important figure in town in the early 1900s; the many British ships and seamen that passed through the thriving port answered to him, and were under his dominion while in the North Coast area. (bit.ly/benharri, bit.ly/britconsul)
• Measles, said to be of the German variety and rather severe in form, is quite prevalent in the city … the disease has attacked many older people, with considerable violence in some cases.
Note: The first rubella vaccine wasn’t licensed until 1969. (bit.ly/astmeas)
• The Grays Bay Logging Company, owned by Brix Brothers, has a force of 40 men at work constructing a logging road back from the river between Frankfort and the mouth of Deep River (Washington).
Note: The Brix Brothers, German immigrants, were well known in the logging industry and owned a sawmill in Knappton, Washington, as well as a Columbia River towboat and barging business, providing a much-needed connection to isolated towns. (bit.ly/brixbros)
Founded in 1876, Frankfort was a busy logging town with its own post office on the Columbia River, near Naselle, but died out in the late 1940s. The town has virtually disappeared. (bit.ly/frankgone)
