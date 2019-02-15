Snippets from the Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1888, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Somebody’s house has got away from him and is reported high and dry, or low and wet, according to the tide, on Miller’s sands.
Note: If it’s the same Miller Sands as today, it’s off Altoona, Washington, but on the Oregon side of the river.
• During the late cold weather Anton Huber swamped out a little over one mile of good trail, connecting Lewis and Clark’s river with the (Clatsop) Plains, so that one can now go from Peter Heckard’s, on the river, to the old school house, (Dist. No. 3.) on the Plains. It is looked upon as a good-sized job and took just 20 days lively swinging of the axe to do it.
Note: Peter Heckard was an Oregon pioneer who settled on a farm in the Lewis and Clark area of Astoria in 1867, and was likely famous for his progeny. His son, Jason Heckard, and his wife, Lucy, had 15 children. (bit.ly/ccobits)
• The British ship Rohilla is reported outside; the captain was asked $1,000 for towage, and at last accounts he was thinking it over.
Note: No wonder. That would be $26,446 now.
• The lumber trade of Oregon and Washington territory is one of the domestic industries which is sure to profit by the opening of the Nicaragua canal ... the voyage from here to our Atlantic seaboard is five or six months in length ...
Note: Wishful thinking. All bets were on Nicaragua for a canal, starting in 1881. Interest bloomed on and off during the 1890s early 1900s, but the project never got off the ground. In the meantime, the Panama Canal was built from 1903 to 1914, leaving Nicaragua in the dust. (bit.ly/niccanal, bit.ly/pmacanal)
