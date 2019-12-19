From the Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1883, issue of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Oolachan — A. W. Berry has six men employed at Rainier putting up the finely flavored Columbia River candle fish.
Note: This fish is better known as the anadromous (moves between fresh and salt water) smelt, or eulachon. The nickname candle fish derives from being such a fatty fish during spawning season, that if caught and dried, it could be wicked and burned like a candle. The name oolachan (aka oolichan, oulachon, and uthlecan) is apparently from the Chinook language. (bit.ly/candlesmelt)
• Out of the Depths — Among the articles jettisoned on the Queen of the Pacific when she ran aground at the mouth of the Columbia some time ago was a box containing some beautiful wedding presents, the property of Mr. B.L. Stone and bride. The jewels were thought irrevocably lost, but it seems that recently the case containing them was found by some wreckers on the coast …
Note: The Queen of the Pacific was wrecked in September 1893 while en route to Portland with notables aboard to witness the driving of the last spike on the Northern Pacific Railroad. It took five tugs to pull her off and refloat her, at a cost of $60,000 (about $1.5 million now), and she was nearly a total wreck. The captain was not blamed; heavy fog and smoke caused the accident. (bit.ly/QuPac)
• The Clariona: Just the thing for balls and parties, a complete orchestra with dance music, figures for calling dances, etc., complete.
Note: A little research revealed this musical instrument, a reed pipe "organette roller organ," is 10 inches square and 1 foot tall. When hand-cranked, the clariona played paper rolls that had a range of 14 notes, and it sounded like an accordion mixed with a calliope (bit.ly/clariona). To hear a clariona waltz, go to bit.ly/clarwaltz
• Jottings around town ... The stove business is lively. … B.F. Stevens & Co. have 4,000 pieces of sheet music. … Jeff, the restaurant man, feeds 600 a day. … There are no vacant dwellings or business houses in Astoria. … The county jail has 10 inmates. … And the rain cometh.
