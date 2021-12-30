From the Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1885, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Pilot Gunderson reports that while on the Glengaber on Christmas Eve, about 50 miles west of Cape Hancock they passed the wreck of a schooner, bottom upward …
Note:Lt. William P. McArthur (pictured, left), surveyed the West Coast in 1849 for the U.S. Coast Survey. In June 1850, he dubbed the Cape Disappointment headland as Cape Hancock, according to US-Lighthouses.com, who thought the name was only used until 1870. Apparently not.
• Clarence Whistler (pictured, right), the renowned wrestler, died today from the effects of a big spree.
Note: He actually died Nov. 6, 1885, but the news of his demise was likely delayed because he was in Australia at the time.
After a championship bout Down Under, Whistler, 29, went on a monthlong binge. It's widely speculated he died either of alcohol poisoning or from chewing on champagne bottle tops and eating glasses for side bets. The official cause of death was pneumonia.
• It begins to look as though Dawne would make a good starter for the proposed penal colony in Alaska.
Note: Sitka Judge E. J. Dawne fled Alaska to evade arrest for forgery and embezzlement. After his misdeeds, the penal colony was never built, even though it was championed as an ideal location since the 1870s.
From the Friday, Jan. 1, 1886, edition:
• A good many of the boys saw the old year out and the new year in, as it were. When looked at through the bottom of a tumbler, the conjunction is remarkable, so it is said.
• If you notice — though people say "times are dull in Astoria," yet all who go away come back.