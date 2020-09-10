Musings from The Daily Astorian, Sept. 10, 1882:
• Wild geese are flying south; seagulls are coming into the bay.
• Capt. George Flavel, and (cannery owner) A.J. Megler go to Foley Springs tomorrow for a month’s rest and recreation.
Note: Foley Hot Springs was an elegant resort in Lane County on the McKenzie River that catered primarily to the wealthy. It closed in 1950; the main lodge burned down in 1981. The hot spring is now on private land and closed to the public. (bit.ly/foleyspa1, bit.ly/foleyspa2)
• To pay $10.75 freight from San Francisco on a consignment of ice to this city, and have it carried to Portland, and then lugged down here again, is not a pleasant experience, but is only one of many just such instances.
Note: That’s $270 now; ice was an expensive commodity.
• W. J. Parsons advertises … that his wife Sarah left him two years ago, and if she doesn’t come back in one month, he will marry again. Our advice to Sarah is to stay where she is.
