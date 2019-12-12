From the Friday, Dec. 12, 1890, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Yesterday in the store of J.B. Wyatt, a representative of The Astorian saw a rutabaga turnip which weighed 47.5 pounds, and measured 4 feet and 3 inches in circumference. It was raised by William Tagg, at Clatsop.
Note: In 2011, U.K. gardener Ian Neale — who specializes in growing mammoth veggies — grew a rutabaga that was almost double the size of Tagg's at 85.5 pounds. (bit.ly/hugebaga)
• Many ladies have expressed a desire to see the renowned rifle expert, Miss Lillian F. Smith, at her shooting range, No. 75 Main St., this afternoon, when she will show ladies and children how she can shoot.
Note: Lillian joined Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show at the age of 15 in 1876, and became sharpshooter Annie Oakley's younger rival and nemesis. To say they didn't get along would be an understatement.
Annie was the better shot, but Lillian got most of the publicity with the royal family during the show's 1887 London season. Annie left the show in a huff. The tables turned in 1889, when Lillian left the Wild West Show, and Annie rejoined it.
The pair met up once more, in 1902, to compete in the Grand American Handicap. Oakley won, and her fame has endured to this day.
The almost 30-year-old California Girl's extended stay in our fair city in 1890 included giving instruction and holding competitions at her shooting range, which was open daily, except Sunday. Astoria was just one of the many stops she made on her long, slow slide into obscurity. (tinyurl.com/riflegirl)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.