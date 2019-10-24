From The Daily Morning Astorian, Saturday, Oct. 24, 1885:
• The boat shop and stable of Charles Shagren, in Oysterville, was burned on Sunday last. Loss, $1,500 (about $39,000 now).
Note: In 1871, Carl Sjogren (later Charles Shagren), came to Nahcotta, Washington Territory, where his uncle owned land and farmed. Eventually, he leased the Sealand Hotel there, and built his own windmill to supply the place with water.
Unfortunately, the hotel later burned down, and it was quite a setback, but not enough to keep him from becoming Sealand's postmaster in 1898. The Shagren family was also known for its clam canneries, and had a boat building business, as well.(bit.ly/CShagren)
• A neat thing in the way of ornament and use is a gas stove at the residence of C. S. Wright; it is believed to be the first of the kind in the city.
Note: Gas stoves originated in the early 1800s, but didn't catch on until Englishman James Sharp patented one in 1826, then opened a gas stove factory in 1836. A gas stove wasn't considered a "must have" in England until the 1880s, and didn't catch on in the U.S. until the early 1900s. Mr. Wright was way ahead of his time. (bit.ly/gastoria)
• The Nehalem coal discoveries excite considerable interest.
Note: The item is probably referring to the Upper Nehalem coal field in Columbia County, near Vernonia, which was mined in the late 1800s and early 1900s. A coal bed was also found in the lower Nehalem River area, but was only 22 inches deep at its thickest. (bit.ly/nehcoal)
• Men of considerable experience say that when completed, the new residence of Capt. Geo. Flavel will be second to none in the state in point of elegance and finish.
Note: There was a living room, parlor, music room, dining room, the kitchen and pantries, and, originally, a bathroom, on the first floor; five bedrooms, a linen room and bathroom on the second floor; and two bedrooms and a bathroom in the attic for the servants. Capt. Flavel only enjoyed the house for eight years; he died in 1893. (bit.ly/Capt8th)
