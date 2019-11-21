From The Daily Morning Astorian, Friday, Nov. 23, 1883:
• The party who stole the quarter of beef from Jeff’s Restaurant got 30 days at Mack Twombly's boarding house. He is bound to eat a quarter of beef at somebody’s expense.
Note: A. M. Twombly was the Clatsop County sheriff from 1880-1884. He was the arresting officer in a notorious local case, "The Klaskanine Homicide," mentioned in the Nov. 20, 1883, edition of the paper.
One fine morning, Jack Leonard happened upon John Leahy and his two brothers, who were armed to the teeth and in an extremely ugly mood.
John's response to Leonard's greeting of "good morning, gentleman," was to first shout "go, go!" to alert people standing by, then he raised his revolver and shot Leonard dead at point blank range. His brothers then opened fire with their shotguns.
The unarmed witnesses didn't have time to flee before the shooting started, so they saw Leonard fall. One was even grazed by a bullet.
Leonard's shot-up body was put on display in the coroner's office, and received hundreds of visitors. An unrepentant Leahy told the sheriff he "had shot John Leonard, and would do it again." No reason for the shooting was given.
• Another Claimant: C. A. Enberg of Upper Astoria says he is the man who saved the individual who tumbled into the drink last Tuesday night. He was in Frank Fabre’s getting a cup of coffee when he heard the man fall in, and with the aid of his lantern, guided him safely to the shore.
Note: It’s not mentioned how many others came forward to claim the hero’s role.
