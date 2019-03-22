From The Daily Astorian …
March 22, 1881:
• The large boiler for Mr. Joseph Humes’ Astoria cannery was moved on rollers from Main Street wharf to its destination on Sunday. This new cannery will be known as the Elmore Packing Company.
Note: Samuel Elmore bought out his partner, Hume, to build his own cannery in 1881. In 1898, he built a cannery in Uniontown that wound up covering 4 acres by 1954. It closed in 1990, and burned down in 1993. (bit.ly/selmore)
• … Hoochinoo, or spirits distilled from molasses, is not an Alaska novelty, but was known in the early days of Oregon as “Blue Ruin,” and was manufactured in this city (by Richard McCrary) in … 1846, when Astoria was occupied by the Hudson Bay Trading Post. … The result was an intoxicating beverage of which a small dose produced insanity.
Note: The word Hoochinoo actually comes from the name of a small Alaskan tribe, and the liquor they were known for brewing. It’s a little-known nugget to have Astoria involved in the history of “hooch.”
March 22, 1882:
• Siberian dispatches to the government leave little hope for the safety of Lieut. De Long or the crew of the Jeannette; it being evident that they have perished from exposure.
Note: In July, 1879, Navy Lt. Cmdr. George De Long (pictured inset) set out with his crew of 32 aboard the USS Jeannette to make America the first nation to reach the North Pole.
The Jeannette became icebound in September 1879, and drifted until June 1881, when she sank. The adventurers took to boats, searching for land, and in the process became separated into two groups.
Disaster ensued for De Long’s group. By the time rescuers were able to find them in March 1882, it was too late. They were all long dead, but the news did not reach the outside world for several months.
De Long’s wife edited a two-volume book about the ordeal which is at bit.ly/GeoDeLong
• The river boats have lately been supplied with prayer books. The Standard thinks they will come in handy “when the mate’s vocabulary is exhausted.”
