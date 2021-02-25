From The Daily Astorian, Feb. 25, 1879:
• A subscriber asks: "Where will you find a coal mine to develop, near Astoria?"
We reply at Oak Point, Columbia City, and in the vicinity of Knappa … We have not seen either one of the mines, but Hon. Geo. Abernathy, Dr. Caples, Capt. Geo. W. Woods and others have.
Note: The notables mentioned who claimed to see coal mines may have been in their cups at the time. There have been, and are, several mines in Clatsop County, most of which produce stone, sand, gravel, clay, some minerals and a little titanium.
But the U.S. Geological Survey notes that the county has only "a few thin coal beds." Coal mines? Not likely. (bit.ly/ClatMines1, bit.ly/ClatMines2)
• A man fell overboard from the boom at Hume's mill yesterday, but by lustily yelling, saved himself; as he raised the lown, and the town raised him.