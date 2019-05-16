Tidbits from the Friday, May 16, 1884 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Pure ice from Lake Cocollalla can be had in quantities to suit from Wm. McCormick.
Note: Lake Cocolalla, in Idaho, was an ice farm, famous for its blue-colored product. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, before electrical refrigeration, teams of horses hauled blocks of lake ice to the nearby ice factory, where they were shipped nationwide by rail. (bit.ly/LallaIce)
• There are more men making unsuccessful application for employment here this season than at any other time in the city’s history.
Note: This economic lull was caused by trickle down from the Panic of 1884, which occurred during the 1882 to 1885 Depression, when two major Wall Street firms failed, causing a credit shortage. (bit.ly/panic1884)
• … The matter of a bridge across the Walluski near F. Bartholdes‘ place was finally decided. It was concluded to build a bridge from each side of the Walluski about 200 feet out in the stream, leaving a gap of about 150 feet, to be crossed by means of a ferry …
Note: A precursor, perhaps, to the 485-foot 1980 Walluski (aka Wallooskee) Bridge on Oregon Highway 202 near the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. The Walluski River got its name from Wallooska, the sole survivor of the small band of Chinook tribal members who settled there. In 1851, he sold the land to the U.S. government, but still lived on it. And, one more tidbit: Walluski has its very own government-recognized soil series. (bit.ly/wallubridge, bit.ly/wallooskee)
• ... On Saturday last, a judge in Philadelphia admitted at the end of a long battle a woman to practice at its bar. We are glad of this, because every step in the advancement of a woman is a step in the advancement of man.
Note: Women couldn’t vote yet, but in 1885, the Oregon Senate passed a similar law. In 1886, Mary Gysin Leonard (inset) became the first woman admitted to the Oregon Bar. Her interest in legal matters likely stemmed from being accused of murdering her husband, then spending 11 months in jail before being acquitted. (bit.ly/mgleonard)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.