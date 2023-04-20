Ear: Opera house

Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, April 20, 1889:

• The lawn tennis club will inaugurate a series of games this evening at their grounds next to the opera house.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.