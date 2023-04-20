Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, April 20, 1889:
• The lawn tennis club will inaugurate a series of games this evening at their grounds next to the opera house.
Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, April 20, 1889:
• The lawn tennis club will inaugurate a series of games this evening at their grounds next to the opera house.
Note: The Ross Opera House (pictured) was at the corner of Eighth and Exchange streets.
• The new law, which goes into effect on the 28th, requires all the physicians practicing in the county to register at the county clerk's office.
• So few burglaries happen in Astoria that they are not looked for much by the purveyors of news items. However, there was a little one for a bit, as it were, at the residence of H. Kirchoff at an early hour yesterday morning. The bold bad man got $4 (about $131 today) out of Mr. K's trousers' pocket, and going into another room, awakened the inmates, who raised an alarm when the burglar fled and, up to present writing, has not been apprehended.
• Weinhard's Beer and free lunch at the Telephone Saloon, 5 cents.
Note: The Weinhard Brewing Co., established in Portland in 1856 by Henry Weinhard, is thought to be the first in the Northwest. A nickel for a beer and lunch is still a helluva deal today, at $1.64, but don't get too giddy about the price. The bad news is it's a cumulative price increase of 3,180.83%.
• Freddie Wilson, the boy in the jail, is incorrigible. He plays all manner of tricks, turns the hose on the other prisoners whenever he gets a chance, steals the grub, breaks the broom and capers all over. Sheriff H. A. Smith has been compelled to lock him in the tank to keep him from throwing the house down. (Photo: Clatsop County Historical Society)
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.