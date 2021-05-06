Some tidbits from the May 6, 1885, and 1887 editions of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• The Manzanita crew spied a deer swimming across the river. A boat was lowered and the deer gathered in out of the wet. He was made a pet of at once, and a collar and other adornments were rigged up and placed upon the frightened fawn of the forest. When off Tongue Point he was released, and gaining the shore in safety, he bounded lightly away …
Note: The 152-foot U.S.S. Manzanita, built in 1880, was only the second lighthouse tender to serve on the Pacific Coast. It was scrapped in 1944. (tinyurl.com/manzan2)
• Moxie Nerve Food: Contains not a drop of medicine, poison, stimulant or alcohol … the only harmless and effective nerve food known that can recover brain and nervous exhaustion; loss of manhood; imbecility and helplessness. It has recovered paralysis, softening of the brain, locomotor ataxia, and insanity when caused by nervous exhaustion … Dose, one small wineglassful every four hours.
Note: Invented in 1884, this nostrum was not exactly "harmless," as it contained cocaine, which was considered beneficial at the time. This "nerve food" was also made of a "decoction of oats flavored with sassafras and wintergreen." This revolting-tasting recipe has been revised often over the years, and later became Moxie soda, which still exists today. (bit.ly/MoxieNerve)
• Trifles: Portland is trying to stop people from getting on and off trains while they are in motion.