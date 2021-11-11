• Those who have not yet seen the comet should embrace the opportunity afforded by these crisp, starlight mornings. The celestial wanderer shows above the pines that skirt the southern horizon …
Note: This would have been the "Super Comet," the Great September Comet of 1882, which Space.com notes was probably "the brightest comet ever seen," even visible in broad daylight in September. It broke up into at least four pieces, and could be seen in the morning sky for months.
From The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 12, 1889:
• … About the biggest thing in the way of spuds seen in these parts yet (is from) J.F. Warren of Knappa ... they are 15 inches long and 3.5 inches through, and are dry and mealy.
Note:Guinness World Records judges by weight, and the heaviest is around 11 pounds, but the New York Post says there's a new contender from New Zealand, Doug the Ugly Spud, weighing in at a bit over 17 pounds.
From The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 13, 1888:
• The British ship Maxwell, 14 days from San Francisco, arrived yesterday afternoon … She is 324 feet in length. Some say she is the largest ship that ever crossed the Columbia River Bar.
Note: The container ships we see so often anchored off Astoria or heading upriver "often exceed 900 feet," according to the Columbia River Pilots.