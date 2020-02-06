Tidbits from the icy Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1883 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• The ice was solid yesterday along the beach from the OddFellows building to Hume's mill.
Note: From the corner of current 10th and Commercial streets to 14th and Commercial.
• Throat inflammation killed Geo. Washington.
Note: MountVernon.org says it's true, he died of quinsy, an "inflammation of the throat, especially an abscess in the region of the tonsils," according to Lexico.com.
• Carp for Oregon have arrived at Washington.
Note: Now considered an invasive species, carp was highly desirable in the late 1800s. According to the National Park Service, the U.S. Commission of Fish and Fisheries began carp cultivation in 1877. "Subsequent efforts by state Fish Commissions had introduced the carp to many area waters by 1883 …"
• Capt. Gray advertises good skating at Fort Stevens … Good skating is reported at Skipanon … Frozen ponds toward Trulliuger's mill afford small boys great gratification … Upper river frozen over; mercury out of sight.
• Cold weather causes much profanity among early risers.
