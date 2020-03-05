From The Daily Astorian, Wednesday, March 5, 1879:
• Carl Adler has on the way out from New York a number of velocipedes constructed for the use of ladies, rigged with side-saddles, etc. This will indeed be a new thing in Astoria.
Note: The Iron Age (bit.ly/theironage), says velocipedes with pedals came about around 1865, but attire for women while riding one became a propriety issue. A design change was made, just for women, so a proper young lady could modestly sit side-saddle and pedal. Very awkwardly.
• Chief Moses (pictured, inset) is out on a furlough, just as the correspondent of The Astorian predicted would be the case. He has also been indicted as an accessory to the murder of Perkins.
Note: Renegade Bannocks and Paiutes murdered settlers Blanche and Lorenzo Perkins. Initially Chief Moses, a Sinkiuse, was thought to be involved, but he denied having any connection to the crime, and even sent men to join a posse to round up the offenders — and wound up getting arrested, himself.
He was later released, but went to a grand jury hearing in October 1879 in Yakima City, Washington. There was not enough evidence to try him for any involvement in the Perkins murders, and all charges were dropped. (historylink.org/File/8870)
• Among the luxuries opened by J. Strauss on the arrival of the Elder was a fine lot of champagne and the celebrated Dr. Von Berger's Bismarch Stomach Bitters.
Note: While no mention of Dr. Von Berger's bitters, specifically, could be found, the concoction was probably a knock-off of the well-known nostrum, Dr. J. Hostetter's Stomach Bitters.
Since the Temperance Movement was full steam ahead in the mid to late 1800s, some states passed prohibition laws. Stomach bitters fulfilled an intemperate need with its high alcohol count — a whopping 94 proof in the case of Dr. Hostetter's, which was known as "The Soldier's Safeguard" during the Civil War for being "a positive protective against the fatal maladies of the Southern swamps." (bit.ly/stobitt)
