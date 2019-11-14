From the Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1883 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• New County Seat. Word comes that the bill has passed the Washington Territory Legislature transferring the county seat of Wahkiakum from Cathlamet to Skamokawa (pictured). … The greater part of the population of that county will find it much more convenient to go to Skamokawa … to transact their business.
Note: This move must have been a temporary burp in Wahkiakum County's history, since the Ear can find no other reference to this relocation.
The Ear would venture to guess that convenience was the compelling factor for the move. The two towns were not connected by land in the late 1800s — a road between them wasn't built until 1917. Skamokawa, being quite a bit west of Cathlamet, was therefore closer to Astoria and more accessible to the the shipping traffic and steamboats on the Columbia River. (bit.ly/CathSkam, skamokawa.com)
• The Astoria Passenger Line (has) first-class livery service. Carts with horse furnished, for one dollar ($25 now) per hour. Carriages on application. The Astoria Passenger Line Hacks will leave for Upper Astoria from the stables.
Note: In 1883, apparently if you didn't have your own horse to get around town, you were out of luck. After all, the Astoria Street Railway Company — using five horsecars on three miles of track on Commercial Street — didn't start running until 1888.
• Fashion Note. Very long overskirts are worn with plain skirts. Sapphires are the fashionable stones for engagement rings. Coffee-tinted lace is the latest; the ladies wear it to the theatre — it matches their escorts' breath.
