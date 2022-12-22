Tidbits from the Dec. 19, 1883, issue of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Eulachon, oolachan — A. W. Berry has six men employed at Rainier putting up the finely flavored Columbia River candlefish.
Tidbits from the Dec. 19, 1883, issue of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Eulachon, oolachan — A. W. Berry has six men employed at Rainier putting up the finely flavored Columbia River candlefish.
Note: This fish is better known as the smelt, or eulachon. The nickname candlefish derives from being so fatty during spawning season that, if caught and dried, the fish could be wicked and burned like a candle. The name oolachan is apparently from the Chinook language.
• Out of the depths — Among the articles jettisoned on the Queen of the Pacific when she ran aground at the mouth of the Columbia some time ago was a box containing some beautiful wedding presents, the property of Mr. B.L. Stone and bride. The jewels were thought irrevocably lost, but it seems that recently the case containing them was found by some wreckers on the coast ...
Note: The Queen of the Pacific was wrecked in September 1893 while en route to Portland with notables aboard to witness the driving of the last spike on the Northern Pacific Railroad. It took five tugs to pull her off and refloat her, at a cost of $60,000 (about $1.7 million now).
• The Clariona: Just the thing for balls and parties, a complete orchestra with dance music, figures for calling dances, etc., complete.
Note: This musical instrument, a reed pipe "organette roller organ," is 10 inches square and 1 foot tall. When hand-cranked, the clariona played paper rolls that had a range of 14 notes, and it sounded like an accordion mixed with a calliope. To hear a clariona waltz, listen at bit.ly/clarwaltz
• Jottings around town ... The stove business is lively ... B.F. Stevens & Co. have 4,000 pieces of sheet music ... Jeff, the restaurant man, feeds 600 a day ... There are no vacant dwellings or business houses in Astoria … The county jail has 10 inmates ... And the rain cometh.
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.