Ear: Astorian

Tidbits from the Dec. 19, 1883, issue of The Daily Morning Astorian:

Eulachon, oolachanA. W. Berry has six men employed at Rainier putting up the finely flavored Columbia River candlefish.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.