Ear: Astorian

From The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 5, 1884:

• For some time the tank in which sets the gas holder of the Astoria Gaslight Co., has not given satisfaction. Yesterday George Moon, the foreman at the works, who had previously sent for a diving suit, arrayed himself therein and made a plunge in 16 feet of water ... Among other proficiencies, Moon has demonstrated his ability to work with 10 feet of water over his head.

