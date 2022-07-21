Some mid-July 1881 tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian:
• At Hume's Cannery, at Eagle Cliff, Washington Territory, William Arnold brought in, this morning, the largest salmon ever known to be caught on the Columbia River. It weighed 84 pounds, and when dressed, filled 69 cans.
• A four-legged chicken is owned in this city. Mr. Clough exhibited it to us a few evenings since, at our office. It is a lively spring rooster, and all four legs and feet are well defined.
Note: Apparently this isn't as rare as one would think, and the extra legs are often useless, but the birth of one has been known to make even international news when it happens.
• The wagon road is now extended to Nurnbergs, via Williamsport, and is said to be a pleasant drive.
Note: The wagon road started in Astoria and ran through Williamsport, a hopeful suburban development on the South Slope. The Nurnbergs lived on the Walluski River in the Olney area. Williamsport is gone, but Williamsport Road — which likely runs along the path of the old wagon road — remains.
• Eidelburg is getting to be considerable of a town. The buildings there and at the mouth of the Skipanon are becoming prominent objects of attraction to passengers on passing steamers.
Note: According to Cumtux magazine, Summer 1987, Eidelburg was a new town developed in 1879 by "Messrs. Warren and McGuire" at the entrance to Clatsop Plains. By 1880, they had "500 head of sheep, 200 head of hogs and 240 head of cattle on their diked ranch at Eidelburg … The ranch now offers fresh sausages and nice fresh lard of their own make. The lard is warranted pure and best on the market …
• Mr. William Hawkins has returned to Ilwaco, Washington Territory, satisfied with eastern Washington. One thing they have there notably greater than we of this region is graveyards. And, as Mr. Hawkins prizes the health of his family above money, he returns to stay.